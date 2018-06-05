Watch Aaron Judge Strike Out Record Eight (!) Times In Doubleheader

Aaron Judge is capable of blasting the ball out of the ballpark with the best of them.

He’s equally capable, however, of making the ball go absolutely nowhere.

The New York Yankees outfielder went 0-for-9 with a whopping eight strike outs in his team’s doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Monday. His forgettable performance marked the first time a player in the live-ball era struck out eight times in a doubleheader.

Watch all of Judge’s K’s in the video below:

Yeah, not his finest effort.

Judge, to his credit, didn’t make excuses after Game 2, which New York lost after taking Game 1.

"Not just a rough day, a terrible day." But, Aaron Judge is ready to move on to tomorrow. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/58yeAAZqBF — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 5, 2018

Judge now has 83 strikeouts on the season, good for second in Major League Baseball behind Texas Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo, who has 85.

Fellow Yankee slugger Giancarlo Stanton, meanwhile, sits in third with 76 K’s.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images