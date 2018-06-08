Watch Alex Ovechkin Skate Capitals’ First-Ever Stanley Cup Around Ice

Alex Ovechkin has waited a long time to hoist the Stanley Cup.

The Washington Capitals legend has been with the franchise for 13 seasons, and he finally won it all, guiding the Caps to their first Cup in franchise history by beating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

While the fans went absolutely nuts back home, Ovechkin got to receive the Cup and take his long-awaited skate around the ice with it, even if it was at T-Mobile Arena.

Take a look at the chill-inducing moment:

What a moment for Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images