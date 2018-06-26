Watch Bill Russell Hilariously Flip Off Charles Barkley At NBA Awards Show

Bill Russell has become the forgotten man in the debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all-time, but everyone might need to rethink their rankings after Monday night.

OK, maybe not. But the Boston Celtics legend certainly spiced up what otherwise had been a dull affair at the 2018 NBA Awards show when he not-so-subtly flipped Charles Barkley the bird on live television.

Take a look:

Was Russell giving his thoughts on the idea that the GOAT debate is just between LeBron James and Michael Jordan? Or perhaps he was just showing Barkley how many extra fingers he would need to wear all his championship rings?

Actually, it’s just Russell’s reaction to seeing the Round Mound of Rebound.

Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018

This should put Russell back in the GOAT discussion for sure. This and his 11 titles.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images