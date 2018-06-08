Watch Capitals Fans Go Berserk After Washington Wins Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history Thursday night, but they did so on the road.

That didn’t stop Caps fans from filling Capital One Arena to the gills, however, while their beloved team dispatched the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena.

Lars Eller scored the game-winning goal at 12:23 in the third period, and in the final moments, it became quite clear that this was indeed going to be the Caps’ year.

As such, when the clock struck zero in Vegas, Capitals fans back in Washington D.C. went absolutely nuts.

Take a look at the mayhem:

Incredible.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images