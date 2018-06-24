Watch Chris Sale Cap Off Stellar Outing By Uncorking 100 MPH Fastball

The Seattle Mariners have a pretty dangerous offense, but you’d never know if you just watched Sunday’s game.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale thoroughly dominated Seattle in a 5-0 victory, pitching seven shutout innings while allowing just four hits with one walk.

Oh, and he had 13 strikeouts too.

So it was only fitting that he ended his day with a punch out, and he did so in stunning fashion. The southpaw unleashed a 100.5-mph fastball, blowing it past a swinging Mike Zunino.

Take a look:

Unreal.

Sale climbed to 7-4 on the season as the Sox earned the series win against one of the American League’s best.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images