Watch Christian Vazquez, Andrew Benintendi Erase Deficit With Seventh-Inning Homers

Christian Vazquez and Andrew Benintendi erased a deficit in the most exciting way possible.

With the Boston Red Sox trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros, the two hitters turned the game around, all with two outs.

Vazquez first tied the game up off Houston reliever Will Harris, who was on the mound trying to preserve the lead Justin Verlander and the Astros offense gave him. But with a 3-1 count, Vazquez smacked a moonshot off a 91 mph cutter over the heart of the plate into left field.

Take a look at the blast:

¡PALOTE! 👀 Solo así podemos describir el JONRÓN que acaba de conectar el receptor Christian Vázquez. 🚀 El 1ro del año para el boricua. 💪 #MLBPuertoRico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/YlBkpzeqR3 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 3, 2018

Then, after Jackie Bradley Jr. walked the following at-bat, Benintendi followed up Vazquez’s dinger with a monster shot of his own. The center fielder took a 1-2 fastball upstairs from Harris into the right field mezzanine to give the Sox a 5-3 advantage.

Enjoy:

CRUSHED… FOR THE LEAD. Goodness, Andrew Benintendi. pic.twitter.com/BbrbEVxo4m — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 3, 2018

What a way to turn the game around.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images