Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hat Trick Goals In Spain Vs. Portugal World Cup Game

Cristiano Ronaldo seems determined to make the 2018 FIFA World Cup his own.

The Portugal superstar scored a hat trick Friday in his team’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain in World Cup Group B play. Ronaldo’s goals played a leading role in making Portugal vs. Spain the 2018 World Cup’s first great game and one of the best-ever contests in world soccer’s championship tournament.

Ronaldo started scoring early, first winning and then converting this penalty kick in the fourth minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the opener! He draws the penalty and buries it to give Portugal an early 1-0 lead against Spain. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/P08bLoLcKV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

The game was tied 1-1 in the 44th minute when Ronaldo restored Portugal’s lead. He can thank Spain goalkeeper David de Gea for this goal.

David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hqjFQtWbOJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Spain had overturned Portugal’s lead and was imagining celebrating an improbable comeback when Ronaldo stepped up and curled this unforgettable free kick around the wall, past de Gea and into the goal.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJwSByuz5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo had scored just three World Cup goals — one in 2006, one in 2010 and one in 2014 — prior to Friday’s game, in which he equaled twelve years of output in 90 minutes.

It was just another day in the life of one of the greatest soccer players in history.

Thumbnail photo via Leonel de Castro/USA TODAY Sports Images