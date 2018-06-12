Watch Florida Eliminate Auburn In Brutal Fashion On Unique Walk-Off Homer

Even Jose Canseco would cringe at the way Auburn’s College World Series dreams were dashed Monday night.

The Tigers were tied with Florida in the 11th inning of the teams’ super regional series finale with a trip to Omaha on the line. That’s when Gators hitter Austin Langworthy smacked a scorching line drive to right field and … well, we’ll let you watch how this plays out.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPS ARE GOING BACK TO OMAHA! pic.twitter.com/Y0jmbdylSY — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2018

Is there a more brutal way to lose?

Auburn right fielder Steven Williams had a read on the ball, but it caromed off his glove and over the fence to give Langworthy a walk-off home run.

That wasn’t the only thrilling play of Florida’s 3-2 win, as the Gators also executed a steal of home to take the lead in the fourth inning.

Upon further review… This is absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/iDCCzYGVJO — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2018

Florida takes on Texas Tech on Sunday as it attempts to defend its 2017 College World Series title. Meanwhile, Williams and the Tigers are sent home packing after experiencing all the cruelty baseball has to offer.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images