Watch Gisele Bundchen Freak Out Over Brazil’s Dramatic World Cup Win

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only one in the family heavily invested in “football.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is a Brazil native and die-hard supporter of the nation’s international soccer team.

So, when Brazil scored the go-ahead goal in stoppage time Friday en route to a dramatic win over Costa Rica in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Gisele was understandably amped — and let the world know via her Instagram story.

Gisele Bündchen was REALLY hyped about that Brazil win! pic.twitter.com/tvdiNpGUCe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

We hope she didn’t disturb her husband from his voice lessons…

Bundchen posted an equally passionate video after Neymar buried an insurance goal in the 97th minute to secure the Seleção’s first win of the tournament.

Brazil is likely to advance to the group stage, so expect to see a whole lot more World Cup-related content on Gisele’s Instagram feed in the coming weeks.