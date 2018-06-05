Watch Golden Knights’ James Neal Ring Shot Off Post On Wide-Open Net In Game 4

The Vegas Golden Knights looked destined to strike first in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals, but that went awry pretty quickly.

Shortly into the opening period at Capital One Arena, Erik Haula slid a puck from the right face-off circle over to James Neal on the far post. Haula’s pass caught Caps goalie Braden Holtby well out of position, leaving the net wide open (save for the sprawling leg of Matt Niskanen).

But instead of putting the Knights ahead, Neal rang the puck off the right post.

Take a look:

so it's gonna be that kinda game, huh? 😱 pic.twitter.com/1KODn70WA7 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 5, 2018

Yikes!

The Capitals — who currently lead the series 2-1 — responded by opening the scoring with a T.J. Oshie goal at 9:54 in the first.

