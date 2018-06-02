Watch Highlights From Johnny Manziel’s Debut With CFL’s Tiger-Cats

The Johnny Football era is underway in Canada.

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel made his Canadian Football League debut Friday night with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, completing 9 of 11 passes for 80 yards in a 36-18 preseason loss to the Toronto Argonauts. Manziel was on the field for 23 plays, but didn’t lead the Tiger-Cats to any points.

Here are the highlights from Manziel’s first series in Canada:

For better or for worse, Manziel clearly hasn’t altered his playing style.

Here’s perhaps his best play, which came midway through the third quarter:

Now, Manziel’s debut wasn’t without some controversy.

After the game, he took the podium and spoke about the Argonauts’ incessant trash-talking.

Johnny Manziel wants the entire @CFL to know he doesn't plan on backing down from anybody. pic.twitter.com/wY4fSsPXtT — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) June 2, 2018

We have a feeling Manziel will hear trash talk early and often in his CFL career.

It wasn’t all about Manziel on Friday, however. Check out this ridiculous play from Toronto running back Brandon Burks:

Pretty filthy stuff.

The 2018 NFL season can’t come soon enough.

