Watch J.D. Martinez Crush League-Leading 20th Home Run Vs. Tigers

J.D. Martinez can’t stop hitting home runs.

The Boston Red Sox slugger put his team up early in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Martinez jumped all over a pitch that was right down the heart of the plate, crushing it to center field for his 20th home run of the season.

Check out the blast below:

First player to hit 20 home runs this season? That would be J.D. Martinez. pic.twitter.com/hFDWxXgOpq — NESN (@NESN) June 5, 2018

He certainly got all of that one.

The home run puts Martinez back in the lead for most home runs in Major League Baseball, surpassing Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images