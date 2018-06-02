Boston Red Sox

Watch J.D. Martinez Hit League-Leading 19th Home Run Of Season Vs. Astros

by on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 9:36PM
J.D. Martinez now is the sole leader for most home runs in Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder — who coming into Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros was tied for most homers with Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout — took Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth with a shot to right field.

Watch Martinez take the league lead below:

The home run was the second of a series of back-to-back jacks following Mitch Moreland’s dinger to center.

