Watch J.D. Martinez Hit League-Leading 19th Home Run Of Season Vs. Astros

J.D. Martinez now is the sole leader for most home runs in Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder — who coming into Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros was tied for most homers with Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout — took Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth with a shot to right field.

Watch Martinez take the league lead below:

J.D. Martinez follows up Mitch Moreland's home run with a laser of his own. pic.twitter.com/WlBPaj1WhJ — NESN (@NESN) June 2, 2018

Goodbye.

The home run was the second of a series of back-to-back jacks following Mitch Moreland’s dinger to center.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images