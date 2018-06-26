Watch Jayson Tatum Casually Knock Down 20 Straight 3-Point Shots

Jayson Tatum is wasting no time getting back to the parquet.

A day after coming in third for NBA Rookie of the Year voting, the Boston Celtics forward was partaking in a summer workout and just casually shooting 3-pointers.

Twenty of them in a row, to be exact. Check it out here.

Tatum proved to be very efficient from 3-point range throughout the 2018 season. The 20-year-old shot 43.4 percent and set a new franchise rookie record for 3-pointers back in April.

If his sophomore season is anything like his first, then Celtics fans should be prepared to see plenty of 3-pointers from Tatum as the team will make a run at banner 18 after falling just one game short of reaching the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images