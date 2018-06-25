Watch Kyrie Irving, ‘Uncle Drew’ Cast Tell (Mostly) Terrible Jokes

Whether the “Uncle Drew” movie is funny remains to be seen.

One thing we already know, however, is that the film’s star, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, isn’t too good at telling bad jokes.

Irving and other members of the film’s cast, such as Nick Kroll, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson, recently joined Whistle Sports for a head-to-head bad jokes battle. The rules were simple: first person to laugh loses.

Check out the results in the video below:

OK, that one joke about butter was pretty good.

“Uncle Drew” hits theaters Friday, June 29.

