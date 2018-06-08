Watch Lars Eller Score Stanley Cup-Clinching Goal For Capitals In Game 5

The Washington Capitals are bringing the Stanley Cup back to the nation’s capital for the first time in franchise history, and it’s thanks to a tremendous third period.

Trailing 3-2 entering the final stanza of Game 5, the Caps erased the deficit thanks to a game-tying goal from Devante Smith-Pelly and a winner from Lars Eller.

With the game tied with just under 7:30 to play, the Vegas Golden Knights struggled to get the puck out of their own zone from behind their net, and the Caps made them pay handsomely.

Andre Burakovsky gathered the puck and sent it up to Brett Connolly in the high slot. Connolly’s one-timer hit Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in the pads, but trickled through his legs and slowly skidded toward the net from the top of the crease.

Eller snuck behind Fleury and buried the puck.

Take a look:

What a great finish for a franchise that has been waiting decades for this moment.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images