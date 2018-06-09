Watch LeBron James Leave Floor After Warriors Complete Sweep of Cavs

LeBron James didn’t waste any time getting off the floor Friday night, but unlike last time he left Cleveland, he didn’t rip off his jersey.

The Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Friday, completing the sweep and presumably ending James’ tenure in Cleveland.

James didn’t spend time shaking hands with his opponents (he did that when he checked out of the game for the final time), but he did say goodbye to a few folks as he made his way to the locker room.

Take a look at The King’s departure.

James got a somewhat modest ovation from the Quicken Loans Arena crowd when he exited the game for the final time.

LeBron walks off the floor to a standing O in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/92kq1qL04w — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2018

While James still has to opt out of his contract to become a free agent, all signs are pointing toward him doing just that and heading for greener pastures .

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images