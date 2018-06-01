Watch LeBron James’ Tense Exchange With Reporter Over J.R. Smith Gaffe

LeBron James has had enough.

The Cavaliers star only could watch in dismay as J.R. Smith’s brain fart cost Cleveland a golden opportunity to beat the Golden State Warriors in regulation during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After the game, James was asked just what Smith was thinking dribbling out the clock with 4.7 seconds remaining in a tie game after rebounding a George Hill missed free throw. LeBron said he didn’t know what Smith was thinking.

What followed was a minute-long, cringe-worthy exchange that ended with James abruptly walking out of his press conference.

LeBron James reacts to questions regarding JR Smith's play at the end of regulation. #NBAFinals#GameTime pic.twitter.com/mREngTdbxv — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2018

Smith insisted after the game he knew the score was tied and thought Cleveland would call a timeout. James didn’t totally throw Smith under the bus (unlike his head coach), but his frustration with the Cavs guard was evident.

“I thought we were all aware of what was going on,” James said.

It’s fair to ask LeBron if he talked to Smith about the cross-up, and even if he had an idea of Smith’s mindset. But James exasperation here also is understandable; he’ll never know what bizarre thoughts were running through Smith’s head in those closing seconds.

James also can’t be thrilled about watching his 51 points go to waste in Golden State’s 10-point overtime win, which was demoralizing for the Cavs to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images