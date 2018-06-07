Watch LeBron James Toss Off-The-Backboard Alley-Oop To Himself In Game 3

LeBron James set the tone early in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers holding an early 10-4 lead over the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena, James found himself being guarded by Warriors center JaVale McGee at the top of the key. With the shot clock winding down, James only had one choice after picking up his dribble.

Or so we thought.

King James pump faked, went under McGee and tossed the ball off the backboard to himself for an alley-oop that brought the house and internet to its feet.

We are all witnesses.

Personally, we think James should get two points, an assist and a rebound for that video game move.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images