Watch Mexico Fans Go Ballistic After Early World Cup Goal Vs. Germany

The 2018 FIFA World Cup: where every goal feels like a walk-off homer in the World Series.
Mexico and Germany were scoreless through 35 minutes Sunday in their World Cup Group F opener. Then, Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano broke through to give El Tri a 1-0 lead.
Check this out:
So, you think the Mexican players were excited about Lozano’s tally? Well, they’ve got nothing on their fans.
Watch this madness:
Pure mayhem.
Can you imagine if Mexico somehow wins the tournament?
