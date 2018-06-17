Watch Mexico Fans Go Ballistic After Early World Cup Goal Vs. Germany

The 2018 FIFA World Cup: where every goal feels like a walk-off homer in the World Series.

Mexico and Germany were scoreless through 35 minutes Sunday in their World Cup Group F opener. Then, Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano broke through to give El Tri a 1-0 lead.

Check this out:

The youngster puts it away! Chicharito starts the counterattack and Chucky Lozano finishes it to give Mexico the 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/Ze5IUJuE3d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

So, you think the Mexican players were excited about Lozano’s tally? Well, they’ve got nothing on their fans.

Watch this madness:

When your team scores against the defending champs, chaos ensues. pic.twitter.com/xvSnNf5E5P — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2018

Pure mayhem.

Can you imagine if Mexico somehow wins the tournament?

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images