World Cup

Watch Mexico Fans Go Ballistic After Early World Cup Goal Vs. Germany

by on Sun, Jun 17, 2018 at 12:16PM
1,504

The 2018 FIFA World Cup: where every goal feels like a walk-off homer in the World Series.

Mexico and Germany were scoreless through 35 minutes Sunday in their World Cup Group F opener. Then, Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano broke through to give El Tri a 1-0 lead.

Check this out:

So, you think the Mexican players were excited about Lozano’s tally? Well, they’ve got nothing on their fans.

Watch this madness:

Pure mayhem.

Can you imagine if Mexico somehow wins the tournament?

Click for the World Cup 2018 schedule, scores >>

Click for our World Cup 2018 groups predictions >>

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties