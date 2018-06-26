Boston Red Sox

Watch Mookie Betts Send 20th Home Run Of Season Into Bullpen Vs. Angels

by on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 7:37PM
Boston Red Sox Right Fielder Mookie Betts

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts wasted no time putting Boston on the board.

The Red Sox right fielder took the first pitch he saw from Los Angeles Angels starter John Lamb and sent it into the Sox’s bullpen to give his team a quick 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

The home run marked Betts’ 20th of the season, good for second most on the team behind J.D. Martinez (23). It also was the 25-year-old’s 15th leadoff homer of his career.

He now sits just three home runs behind former Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra for most leadoff round-trippers in a season, who had seven back in 1997.

