Watch Phil Mickelson Intentionally Hit Moving Ball At U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson did not have a good Saturday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

During the third round of the US Open, the five-time major champion had one of his worst career rounds. And on the 13th hole, he let his frustrations boil over.

Mickelson’s initial shot landed on the fairway, but his next two shots missed the green. His fourth shot put the ball 18 feet from the hole, and when he attempted to bogey and the ball skipped past the hole, the 48-year-old ran over and hit it again before it came to a stop.

Take a look at the odd sequence:

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Not exactly a good look for Lefty.

The 10 Mickelson carded on the hole as a result of the two-stroke penalty was the worst he’s ever scored on a single hole at the U.S. Open.

Afterwards, he justified the maneuver, saying he didn’t want to hit the same shot over and never meant to disrespect the game of golf.

Mickelson now is 17-over par for the tournament after turning in an 11-over par third round.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images