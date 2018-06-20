Watch Rafael Devers Crush 12th Home Run Of Season, Break Tie Vs. Twins

In a scoreless game in the sixth inning, Rafael Devers was the one to break the stalemate.

The Red Sox third baseman crushed his 12th home run of the season off a changeup from Minnesota Twins starter Jose Berrios to give Boston the 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

Back-to-back games with a home run for Rafael Devers. pic.twitter.com/K4inRDQRvj — NESN (@NESN) June 20, 2018

Crushed.

The blast traveled 418 feet, and marks the second consecutive game the 21-year-old went yard. The homer also provided Sox starter Chris Sale with some run support, who collected eight strikeouts through the first five innings of the game.

