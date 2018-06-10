Watch Rafael Nadal Beat Dominic Thiem To Secure 11th French Open Title

Rafael Nadal is pretty good at this French Open thing.

The Spaniard secured his 11th title at Rolland Garros in Paris with a straight-sets victory (6-4, 6-3, 6-2) over Austrian Dominic Thiem on Sunday. Nadal now is 11-for-11 in his career in French Open finals.

With the win, the 32-year-old now has 17 Grand Slam titles, good for second most all-time behind Roger Federer, who has 20. The victory also allowed Nadal to maintain his spot atop the world rankings.

Watch Nadal finish Thiem in the clip below:

That’s a familiar sight.

After the match, Nadal had difficulty containing his emotions.

Both players were class acts after the match.

Nadal stressed that the 24-year-old Thiem is the type of player tennis needs, while Thiem paid tribute to one of his childhood heroes.

"He’s a good friend. One of these players that the tour needs. I am sure you will win here in the next couple of years." Heartfelt words from @RafaelNadal to @ThiemDomi.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/5xd6yNOZFD — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2018

"I remember you winning here in 2005. I was eleven years old" Magnanimous in defeat, @ThiemDomi pays tribute to @RafaelNadal as the Spaniard wins his eleventh French Open title at @rolandgarros #RG18 pic.twitter.com/63WBVglp6R — ITV Sport (@ITVSport) June 10, 2018

It wasn’t so long ago that both Nadal and the 36-year-old Federer looked to be ceding their places as the faces of tennis. Now, however, both are the clear players to beat on the ATP World Tour.

Let’s hope they’re on a collision course for Wimbledon, which begins July 2.

