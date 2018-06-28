Watch Red Sox Blast Three Home Runs In Second Inning Vs. Angels

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

For the second night in a row, the Boston Red Sox quickly jumped ahead of the Los Angeles Angels.

In the bottom of the second inning, an onslaught of six runs was put up against Andrew Heaney, all coming by way of a home run.

First, Eduardo Nunez launched his fifth home run of the season into the center field bleachers to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

More like Edyardo Nunez pic.twitter.com/CEEXB61uki — NESN (@NESN) June 27, 2018

Then, Sandy Leon smacked a two-run shot into the Green Monster:

Silver Slugger Sandy with a no-doubter. pic.twitter.com/VOH2GkzxTR — NESN (@NESN) June 28, 2018

Up 3-0, J.D. Martinez decided to get in on the home run fun with his league-leading 25th home run of the season — a three-run blast:

The three round-trippers gave the Sox a comfortable 6-0 lead.