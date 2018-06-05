Watch Red Sox First-Round MLB Draft Pick Triston Casas’ Highlight Reel

In the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox used the 26th overall pick to select corner infielder Triston Casas.

The 18-year-old is known for the raw power he displays, and when he gets a hold of a ball, he can absolutely drive it quite a ways. That said, his swing does need a bit of refining, with a few holes in his cut occasionally resulting in dry spells and poor contact.

That said, his performance with Team USA in 2017 was solid enough to earn him Richard W. “Dick” Case award honors, which annually recognizes USA Baseball’s top player.

Take a look at Casas’ highlights from when he won the Case award:

And here’s a quick MLB Draft profile of Casas’ swing: Your browser does not support iframes.

Casas is a senior at American Heritage High School in Florida, and currently is committed to the University of Miami (Sox manager Alex Cora’s alma mater) for college ball.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab/Casas Baseball