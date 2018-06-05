Watch Red Sox Second-Round MLB Draft Pick Nick Decker’s Highlight Reel

In Day 1 of the MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox selected a pair of high schoolers known best for their ability to hit for power.

After taking corner infielder Triston Casas in the first round with the 26th overall pick, the Sox took Seneca High School (N.J.) outfielder Nick Decker in the second round with the 64th overall pick.

Decker projects as a corner outfielder who, for now, hits more for power than for average.

Below are some highlights of Decker from a skills showcase (at, coincidentally, JetBlue Park):

Here’s Decker in more of a game situation:

Here is Decker’s MLB Draft video profile:

Decker currently is committed to the University of Maryland, and joins Mike Trout and Carl Thomore as the only prep position players from New Jersey since 2009 to be selected in the first three rounds of the draft.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab/ SkillShow Videos