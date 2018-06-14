Russia Vs. Saudi Arabia: Denis Cheryshev Scores World Cup’s First Great Goal

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

Denis Cheryshev and his teammates have given Russia a reason to party.

The Russia midfielder scored a beautiful goal Thursday in his team’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Russia was leading 3-0 in the 91st minute when Chreyshev ran onto a knock-down pass and hit a sweet shot with the outside of his foot past Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Abdullah Al Mayouf.

How did Cheryshev follow up a beautiful first goal? By scoring one like this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cGq58weTrz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

The goal was Chreyshev’s second of the game, as he opened his personal account in the 43rd minute. His man-of-the-match performance is even more amazing when you consider he started the game on the bench and entered the fray in the 24th minute after Alan Dzagoev limped off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Chreyshev turned heads with his first strike and got fans out of their seats with his second.

For that he should take a bow.