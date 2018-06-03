Watch Stetson Hatters Make Two Of The Best Catches You’ll See All Year

It’s not often you see two “Catch of the Year” candidates in one game.

But that’s exactly what happened Saturday night in Stetson University’s 10-3 win over Oklahoma State in the DeLand Regional Tournament.

The first game in the second inning, when Stetson third baseman Jonathan Meola made an unreal catch before flying into the opposing dugout.

Ridiculous.

Shortly after, Hatters catcher Austin Hale contributed a web gem of his own by laying out for a popup behind the plate.

So, which catch was better?

Meola’s grab likely garner much of the attention, as it featured both a dramatic dugout tumble and an absurd broadcaster call. Our pick, though, is Hale’s catch, the likes of which you rarely see from a backstop.

The Hatters will play Sunday night for chance to represent the Atlantic Sun Conference in the NCAA Super Regionals.