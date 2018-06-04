Watch Steve Kerr Troll LeBron James After Warriors’ Game 2 Win Over Cavs

The NBA Finals can be tense, but Steve Kerr is doing what he can to keep it loose.

As the Warriors coach wrapped up his postgame press conference after Golden State’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, he took a little jab at LeBron James, who didn’t have the most enjoyable experience with the media after Game 1.

Check it out:

In case you missed it, James abruptly ended his Game 1 postgame press conference after a reporter continued to ask questions about J.R. Smith’s game-changing mental error. As he exited the media room, the Cavs star told reporters to “be better tomorrow.”

Well done, Steve.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports