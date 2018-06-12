Watch Warriors NBA Finals 2018 Championship Parade Online (Live Stream)

The Golden State Warriors will be celebrating in the streets of Oakland for the third time in the last four years Tuesday when they hold their championship parade for beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Even though this has become an almost annual tradition for a lot of these Warriors players, first-time champions including Nick Young are sure to make the most of this celebration with the fans.

Here’s how you can watch the Warriors’ championship parade online.

When: Tuesday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Bay Area

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images