Watch What White House Did Instead Of Celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl

The White House, as you probably know by now, didn’t host the Philadelphia Eagles’ on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

And what Untied States President Donald Trump elected to do instead was … something.

Watch POTUS lead a crowed through a brief “Celebration of America” in the video below.

Well, that certainly was what it was, and wasn’t what it wasn’t.

Prior to the ceremony, Trump said the Eagles “abandoned their fans,” necessitating the need for Tuesday’s rally/thing. Between those comments, the awkward celebration and the false narrative surrounding the Eagles and the national anthem, Tuesday was a very strange day in Washington.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images