Xander Bogaerts makes hitting home runs look easy.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop gave his team a comfortable 5-0 lead in the fifth when he hit an opposite-field solo shot right into the Sox’s bullpen on the very first pitch of the inning.

Take a look:

Xander Bogaerts puts the first pitch of the fifth inning into the seats. pic.twitter.com/2Kf79uWMdq — NESN (@NESN) June 6, 2018

The homer marked the ninth of the season for Bogaerts and just the third time in his career he’s gone the opposite way. He had 10 home runs all of last season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images