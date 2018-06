Xander Bogaerts does it again.

With Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners tied at three in the third inning, the Boston Red Sox shortstop took ace James Paxton yard with a three-run dinger to center field.

This is the second straight night the 25-year-old broke a tie game with a homer.

Take a look:

Xander has not been kind to Mariners pitching. pic.twitter.com/w61JR5457j — NESN (@NESN) June 16, 2018

See ya.

The home run marked the 11th of the season for Bogaerts as he continues to do damage against the Mariners.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images