What Must Red Sox Do In Order To Keep Pace In Second Half Of Season?

It would have been tough for the Boston Red Sox to ask for a better first half of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox posted a 54-27 record through the first 81 games of the campaign, marking just the fourth time in franchise history the club has won as many as 54 games in the first half of a season.

So, what does Boston have to do in order to keep up the pace in the second half? WEEI’s Rob Bradford provided the answers prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

To hear what Bradford had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

