Where Is Robert Williams? Celtics Postpone Draft Pick’s Conference Call

Did Robert Williams have too much fun at Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night?

The Celtics had a conference call scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday to introduce the Texas A&M big man to the media after Boston took him No. 27 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Minutes before that call, however, the team announced it was postponing the call — because it couldn’t get a hold of Williams.

The C’s didn’t provide any further details, but Williams’ last known whereabouts were a B-Dubs in Shreveport, La. So, NBA Twitter used its imagination.

whomst among us hasn’t had a night at Buffalo Wild Wings that made us miss our first day of work at a new job — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) June 22, 2018

Currently checking every Buffalo Wild Wings in the Bible Belt to locate Boo Butt Williams. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 22, 2018

What happens in Buffalo Wild Wings stays in Buffalo Wild Wings — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) June 22, 2018

The team is insisting Williams’ conference call no-show was just a simple miscommunication, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Was told it was just a miscommunication between the two sides. Celtics are hoping to have Williams on the call soon, likely today. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 22, 2018

Again, it’s unknown why Boston couldn’t track Williams down. But here’s one theory: The 20-year-old watched the draft in Shreveport, which is in the Central time zone and an hour behind Eastern time, so it’s possible Williams just got his clock mixed up.

We’ll find out soon enough, assuming the C’s can wrangle him onto a conference call at some point Friday.

UPDATE (11:43 p.m. ET): We have eyes on Williams, folks.

The Celtics announced Williams’ conference call will take place at noon ET on Friday, so you can all breathe easier now.

Thumbnail photo via Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports Images