Which Pitcher Holds Red Sox Record For Most Consecutive Scoreless Outings?

Doesn’t it feel like Steven Wright hasn’t given up a run in ages?

The Red Sox’s resident knuckleballer was untouchable again Monday night, pitching 6 2/3 scoreless frames of Boston’s extra-innings win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Wright now hasn’t allowed a run in six consecutive appearances (22 2/3 innings), a streak that started back on May 24 when he made a stint as a reliever. He’s back in a starting role now, so that streak likely will end soon, but it got us thinking: What’s the longest consecutive scoreless outings streak in Red Sox history?

That’s our final Trivia Question of the Week:

Which pitcher holds the Red Sox record for most consecutive scoreless appearances? (This hurler didn’t allow a run in 27 straight outings, so Wright has a long way to go.)

*Last week’s trivia question answer: Matt Barnes, 19th overall pick, 2011. (We’ll also accept Jackie Bradley Jr., who is older than Barnes and was a supplemental first-round pick in 2011.)