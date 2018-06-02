White Sox’s Danny Farquhar Throws Out First Pitch After April Brain Hemorrhage

Danny Farquhar is lucky to be alive.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher collapsed in the team dugout in April after suffering a brain hemorrhage. The 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before being released May 7.

Although he won’t see game action again this season, doctors are optimistic the right-hander will return to the mound in the near future.

Farquhar made a positive step in his recovery Friday night, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He took the mound with his family and medical staff by his side.

Watch the emotional moment below:

This makes us so happy. Welcome back, Danny Farquhar! pic.twitter.com/3LsWdWwVDl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2018

Looking great, Danny.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images