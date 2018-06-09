White Sox’s Trayce Thompson Reacts To Brother Klay Winning Third NBA Title

Friday was a big night for the Thompson family, to say the least.

White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson lifted Chicago to a 1-0 win in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox with his game-winning RBI single off Chris Sale. Klay Thompson certainly one-upped his brother, though, as the Golden State Warriors won their third NBA title in four years with a Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to Saturday’s Red Sox-White Sox game, Trayce Thompson caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about what it was like to see his brother hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy yet again.

To hear from the Chicago outfielder, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports