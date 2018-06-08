Who Chris Bosh Thinks LeBron James Should Sign With If He Wants To Win Another Title

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s anyone’s guess as to where LeBron James goes this offseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star is set to become a free agent upon this season’s conclusion, and as the Cavs get their doors blown off in the NBA Finals, it looks increasingly likely James won’t be staying in Cleveland.

He’s most often been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, but NBA free agency is enough of a circus that really anything can happen.

And one of James’ ex-teammates has a suggestion for where he should take his talents.

Chris Bosh won titles with the Miami Heat while playing alongside James, and the retired big man suggested on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Thursday that if James wants to win another title, he should head to the Lone Star State and join the Rockets.

Take a listen to his reasoning:

"If LeBron wants to compete for a championship, he goes to Houston." — @chrisbosh pic.twitter.com/mls9z0Y5Xg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 7, 2018

Interesting.

Maybe the biggest roadblock for James joining Houston would be role players, an issues he’s experiencing with the Cavs. Should Chris Paul re-sign with the Rockets (something that certainly would have to happen for James to sign), the addition of James would make it challenging for the Rockets to have many competent players beyond him, Paul and James Harden.

Still, James has proven he can take over a team, so having even that slight bit of firepower beside him may be enough to get him to make the jump to sign with Houston.