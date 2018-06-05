Who Is Oldest Red Sox First-Round MLB Draft Pick Still On Active Roster?

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will the 2018 Major League Baseball draft produce a future Boston Red Sox star?

It’s too early to tell what’s in store for this year’s Red Sox MLB draft crop, which is headed by corner infielder and 26th overall pick Triston Casas. But Boston has a few former draft picks currently making contributions — most notably Andrew Benintendi, who went seventh overall in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Benintendi actually is one of three Red Sox first-round picks currently playing for Boston. Who’s the oldest? That’s the subject of our Trivia Question of the Week:

Who is the oldest first-round draft pick of the Red Sox still on the team’s active roster?

*Last week’s trivia question answer: Bill Mueller, 2003 (.326 batting average).