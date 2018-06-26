Why Brad Stevens Didn’t Stand A Chance In NBA Coach Of The Year Voting

We know: The optics look pretty bad.

How could Dwane Casey, a man the Toronto Raptors literally fired because he wasn’t a good enough head coach, be named the best coach in the NBA?

What about Quin Snyder, who led an All-Star-less Utah Jazz team to the Western Conference’s No. 5 seed? Or Brad Stevens, who brought the Boston Celtics within one game of the NBA Finals without their two best players?

But the media left no room for doubt Monday night, voting Casey the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year by a decent margin over Snyder and Stevens.

And Celtics fans may not want to hear this — but the voters got it right.

Well, they got it right under the current system. Votes actually are tallied at the end of the regular season, so playoff accomplishments mean nothing. The league then waits more than two months to announce the winners, which is dumb considering how much the narrative can change over that time period (Casey’s firing is a prime example).

So, you can blame the voting system or argue that playoff accomplishments should be considered. But if we’re strictly talking 82 games, it makes sense why Casey earned top billing. After all, he powered the Raptors to their best season in franchise history and an Eastern Conference-leading 59 wins.

It helps having Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, sure, but they were Toronto’s only two All-Stars. The Raptors’ excellent bench was a major contributor to their success, which is a testament to Casey’s ability to get the most out of his role players.

Stevens obviously makes a compelling case. He kept the Celtics right on track after Gordon Hayward went down, seamlessly integrating a roster that featured just four holdovers from the previous season. He led the C’s on a six-game winning streak without Kyrie Irving and a 15-7 record without their star point guard. He won an NBA game by 23 points with a virtual G-League lineup.

But Stevens had just as much talent to work with as Casey, if not more. Irving played 60 games for Boston, Al Horford played at an All-Star caliber, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown emerged as go-to scoring options and Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier provided valuable depth.

Is Stevens a better tactician than Casey? Probably. Is he a better overall coach? You certainly can make that case. This award only concerns the 2017-18 regular season, though, so it should be no surprise no one that the coach of the team with the league’s second-best record took home the hardware.

