Why Bruce Cassidy Thinks Ilya Kovalchuk Would Be ‘Nice Fit’ For Bruins

Make no mistake: The Boston Bruins, and their head coach, want Ilya Kovalchuk.

The 35-year-old winger, who left the NHL after the 2012-13 season to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, is ready to return to the United States. And last week, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed reports that Boston is in the mix for Kovalchuk.

Still, many have wondered whether Kovalchuk would be a smart addition for Boston, given his age and reputation for being a “me-first” player. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, however, believes Kovalchuk would be a “nice fit” for his team.

“Yeah, that would be interesting … you never want to speculate,” Cassidy told The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont on Tuesday. “You can’t get too far ahead … he’s a top-six guy, he can play left and right wing, he’s a big body. He’d be a nice addition.

“I am sure any team would say that right now. He’s going to make your team better, and I think that’s what you always look at as a coach, and fitting (talented players) in is the easy part. The tough part is getting those types of players.”

If the Bruins land Kovalchuk, he likely would replace Rick Nash at right wing on the second line. And that could be an awfully productive line, assuming Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci return at left wing and center, respectively.

Over the course of 12 NHL campaigns with the Atlanta Thrashers (now Winnipeg Jets) and the New Jersey Devils, Kovalchuk had 10 seasons in which he scored at least 30 goals, including six 40-goal seasons and one 50-goal season. Overall, he scored 417 goals and racked up 399 assists before bolting for the KHL in 2013.

In five seasons with the KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg, Kovalchuk amassed 138 goals and 189 assists for 327 points in 299 games.

Thumbnail photo via David E. Klutho/USA TODAY Sports Images