Why Charles Barkley Believes LeBron James Won’t Sign With 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been viewed as a top candidate to land LeBron James this summer, but one of the best players in the franchise’s history doesn’t see the star forward taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

During an appearance Tuesday on “The Mike Missanelli Show,” Charles Barkley explained why the 76ers’ pair of young superstars will prevent James from signing with Philadelphia in free agency.

“He’s not coming to the Sixers,” Barkley said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “He’s not coming to the Sixers because he needs the ball, Simmons needs the ball and Embiid needs the ball. That would make Simmons useless.

“He’s not going to give the ball up at this stage of his career. He’s not a great shooter, so you can’t play him off the ball. I guarantee you (defenders) would let him shoot 3s all night. Guys would love him to shoot 3s. … It would hurt Embiid and Simmons going forward.”

James has been a ball-dominant player over the course of his 15-year NBA career, but he’d likely be able to make it work in Philadelphia given his versatile skill set. It also seems like a stretch to say James joining the 76ers “would hurt” Embiid and Simmons moving forward, as James boasts one of the sharpest basketball minds in recent memory and could help groom both players.

Embiid himself clearly doesn’t agree with Barkley either, as The Process began recruiting James to Philly almost immediately after the NBA Finals concluded.

