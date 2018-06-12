Why Chris Mannix Isn’t Buying Talk Of LeBron James Signing With Celtics

There’s recently been some chatter about whether LeBron James could consider joining the Boston Celtics once he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and becomes a free agent this offseason.

Chris Mannix isn’t buying it.

Mannix, a senior writer for Yahoo! Sports who does analyst work for NBC Sports Boston, appeared Monday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and outlined why he questions whether the Celtics will have any real interest in meeting with James this summer.

This isn’t the first time Mannix has expressed doubt about James joining the Celtics, as he also recently said that Boston should steer clear of the 33-year-old superstar because signing him would require the C’s to revamp their roster.

That simply isn’t worth it, according to Mannix, because the Celtics already look like legitimate NBA Finals contenders after taking James and the Cavs to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals this past season — something he reiterated Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images