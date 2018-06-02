Why Cordarrelle Patterson Isn’t Nervous About First Season With Bill Belichick

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick can come off as pretty intimidating to the common football fan, but Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t nervous about his first season under the New England Patriots head coach.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Wine Walk,” the speedy return man told host Liz Gonzales that his attitude about the game is keeping him at ease as he embarks on his debut season with the Patriots.

“What do I have to be nervous about? I love football,” Patterson said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about football, so why be nervous?”

As for Belichick specifically, Patterson is looking past the stoic visage New England’s head coach employs during press conferences.

“I mean, I see him on TV and how he be looking,” Patterson said. “He’s human. He got a great heart on him.”

Belichick himself went out of his way to make Patterson feel at home once the Patriots traded for him in mid-March. Not long after the deal, Belichick told the 27-year-old that New England was going to “make him the player he should be.”