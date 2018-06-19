Why In The World Would Celtics Make This (Hypothetical) Kawhi Leonard Trade?

The Boston Celtics probably are going to have to give up a lot to get Kawhi Leonard, but this is a little much.

The Celtics reportedly are interested in the San Antonio Spurs swingman who, according to reports, very much wants out of San Antonio. The Celtics, according to both reports and the Vegas odds, are one of the favorites to land Leonard if the Spurs want to trade him.

That’s because the Celtics have more valuable trade chips than arguably any other team in the NBA. But that doesn’t mean they should make a silly trade, either.

And, if we’re being honest, that’s kind of what Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni suggest the C’s do in order to acquire Leonard. Nadkarni on Monday said he’d like to see Boston make this trade with the Spurs.

Boston acquires: Kawhi Leonard, Pau Gasol, Derrick White

San Antonio acquires: Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes, 2019 first-round pick

Take a minute to digest …

OK. That’s … a lot.

“Here’s why I like this move for the Spurs,” Nadkarni wrote, somehow giving a reason other than San Antonio would be acquiring a top-10 player, half the Celtics starting lineup and a first-round pick. ” … The move allows San Antonio to rebuild on the fly while also keeping an eye on the future. We can’t have Gregg Popovich coaching a lousy team. This move keeps him competitive. (As an added bonus the Spurs can also dump the Pau contract.)”

What about the Celtics, you ask?

“For Boston,” he writes, “would you rather pay Kawhi or Kyrie moving forward? You can try to re-sign either Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart to run the point, or find a veteran on the cheap. Whatever the case, a foursome of Leonard, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford would become the closest thing to Warriors kryptonite.”

OK, so among the problems here is that both Irving and Leonard are going to be (or can be) free agents after next season. Neither are guarantees to re-sign with their respective teams. Leonard probably is the better all-around player, but Irving — when healthy — does things for the Celtics that Leonard can’t. Basically, what we’re saying, is there’s not enough value gained that would make it worthwhile for Boston to give up this collection of players and assets to acquire Leonard.

Brown probably should be a non-starter, too, especially if Irving is already in the deal. If you squint hard enough, you might be able to see some of Leonard’s game already in Brown. It’s unfair to both players to say he’ll become the next Leonard, but Brown’s age (21) and contract situation also add to his value. You could make an argument to have either Irving or Brown as the centerpiece in a return for Leonard, but it’s hard to envision both going to San Antonio.

The Celtics, mind you, are the ones coming off a 55-win season in which they came within one win of the NBA Finals.

But hey, stranger things have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images