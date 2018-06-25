Why James Harden Has No Intention Of Recruiting LeBron James To Rockets

The Rockets have been identified as one of the top contenders to land LeBron James this summer, but the team’s best player isn’t putting together a plan to try to bring the star forward to Houston.

The basketball world has gushed over the idea of a big three forming in H-Town with James Harden, Chris Paul and James. While Paul reportedly is focusing his offseason efforts on getting James to join the Rockets, Harden appears to believe that trying to recruit “The King” would be a fool’s errand.

“Honestly, like, what, LeBron’s about to be in his 16th year in the league?,” Harden told the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli. “I don’t think there’s anybody that can persuade him to go where he wants to go. I think it’s all up to him at this place in his career. He’s got three championships. It’s about business, it’s about family for him. Whether he wants to go to Houston or LA or stay in Cleveland, no GM, no friend, nobody can persuade him other than maybe his kids and his wife. Whatever he decides to do, he’ll do it.”

It’s tough to find a flaw in Harden’s logic. At this stage in James’ career, there’s practically nothing you can tell him that he doesn’t already know. And considering James is one of the sharpest minds in league history, it’s safe to assume he’ll do more than his fair share of due diligence before making a decision on his future.

Not to mention, James reportedly has no interest in entertaining “elaborate” recruiting pitches.

