Why Jason Whitlock Believes 2018 Season Could Be Bill Belichick’s Last With Patriots

Many have tried to speculate when Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots will come to an end.

Jason Whitlock believes it could be sooner than you think.

During Wednesday’s edition of “Speak for Yourself” on FOX Sports 1, hosts Whitlock and Colin Cowherd both agreed that Belichick canceling the Patriots’ last two days of OTAs was a big deal. Whitlock took the take to the next level, though, suggesting the upcoming season could be Belichick’s last in New England.

Here’s Whitlock’s reasoning:

"I just wonder if we're not in Belichick's last year more than Brady's last year."@WhitlockJason reacts to the Patriots canceling their final 2 OTA practices pic.twitter.com/4ZVUCt6Lg1 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 13, 2018

Everyone has to call it quits at some point, and both Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady aren’t getting any younger. That said, the retirements of both men have been miscalculated in the past, so we might have to wait until it comes straight from the horse’s mouth.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports