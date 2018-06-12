Why Kyrie Irving Won’t Sign Contract Extension With Celtics This Summer

It’s safe to assume the Celtics want Kyrie Irving in Boston for the long haul, but it might be some time before pen is put to paper to ensure that happens.

Irving has been fairly guarded when asked about his future with the C’s, but the star point guard seems to have enjoyed his first season with the green, aside from suffering a season-ending injury, of course. That said, the 26-year-old is in no rush to ink a new deal with Boston.

During a press conference Tuesday, Irving put to rest the idea of him signing a contract extension with the Celtics this summer.

“Contractually or financially, it just wouldn’t make any sense,” Irving told reporters, per MassLive.

It’s tough to argue with Irving’s logic here, especially when you take a look at the numbers.

Let me be among the last to chime in on Kyrie Irving and an extension and why he's not signing one now: Extension is 4 years/~$108M + 1 year left at $20M =

Total 5 years/~$128M Projected new deal in 2019 is 5 years/~$188M + 1 year left at $20M =

Total 6 years/~$208M — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 12, 2018

With this in mind, Celtics fans shouldn’t take Irving not considering an extension this summer as a sign about his future with the team. Boston undoubtedly is mindful of Irving’s impending payday, and if he plays at an elite level next season, the organization likely will be happy to open up its checkbook.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports